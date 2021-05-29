Warmer temps are on the way

(7 Day Forecast)

Sunday: High of 61 degrees with some misty conditions in the morning

Monday: High of 71 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday: – High of 75 with mostly cloudy skies

Wednesday: A good chance for rain in the second part of the day under mostly cloudy skies. High of 75.

Thursday: Cloudy skies with showers and possibly a thunderstorm throughout the day. High of 74.

Friday: Clearing skies throughout the day with a chance for some showers in the morning. High of 79.

Saturday: High of 81 with partly cloudy skies.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler