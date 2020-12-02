“Warmer” temps are on the way

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day Forecast)

Wednesday:  Starting off with clouds which will dissipate throughout the day leaving us with clear conditions by the late afternoon.  High temperature of 39.

Thursday:  Clouds will move back into the area some with a high temperature of 43.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with some rain showers in the afternoon and evening.  High temperature of 46.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with a stray rain shower or flurry from time to time.  High temperature of 45.

Sunday:  A few flurries and mostly cloudy, high temperature of 42.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 35.

Tuesday:  Partly sunny, high of 40.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter