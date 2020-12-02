“Warmer” temps are on the way

(7-Day Forecast)
Wednesday: Starting off with clouds which will dissipate throughout the day leaving us with clear conditions by the late afternoon. High temperature of 39.
Thursday: Clouds will move back into the area some with a high temperature of 43.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers in the afternoon and evening. High temperature of 46.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a stray rain shower or flurry from time to time. High temperature of 45.
Sunday: A few flurries and mostly cloudy, high temperature of 42.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 35.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, high of 40.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler