“Warmer” temps for the start of your work week

Monday: Rain overnight into Monday morning.  A stray shower could last into the late morning.  Mostly cloudy conditions and a high temperature of 41.

Tuesday:  Partly sunny conditions, high of 33.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with a high of 46 degrees.  Chance of evening rain showers into the night.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with rain showers throughout the day.  High of 49.

New Years Day:  Just a bit of rain in the morning under mostly cloudy conditions.  High of 51 degrees.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 40.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 37.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

