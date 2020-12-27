“Warmer” temps for the start of your work week

(7-Day Forecast)

Monday: Rain overnight into Monday morning. A stray shower could last into the late morning. Mostly cloudy conditions and a high temperature of 41.

Tuesday: Partly sunny conditions, high of 33.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 46 degrees. Chance of evening rain showers into the night.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers throughout the day. High of 49.

New Years Day: Just a bit of rain in the morning under mostly cloudy conditions. High of 51 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high of 40.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 37.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler