“Warmer” temps for the start of your work week

(7-Day Forecast)
Monday: Rain overnight into Monday morning. A stray shower could last into the late morning. Mostly cloudy conditions and a high temperature of 41.
Tuesday: Partly sunny conditions, high of 33.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 46 degrees. Chance of evening rain showers into the night.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers throughout the day. High of 49.
New Years Day: Just a bit of rain in the morning under mostly cloudy conditions. High of 51 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high of 40.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 37.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler