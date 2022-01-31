“Warmer” temps, then rain and mix later this week

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Starting off with some clouds with sunshine breaking through in the afternoon. High of 34 and calm winds which means feels like temps will be close to actual temps.

Tuesday: A mix of sunshine and patches of clouds through the day. Much warmer with a high of 46.

Wednesday: Warm yet again with a high of 45 degrees. Mostly cloudy with rain starting in the afternoon due to a slow moving weather system.

Thursday: Rain continues from the day before with colder air freezing the rain into a wintry mix possible in the evening and overnight. This system could bring snowfall and ice accumulation to the area. This is still relatively far out so we will update this forecast as we get closer to that time. High of 41.

Friday: Starting off with some wintry mix or snow with that ending in the afternoon. Cold with a high of 28.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 25.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 38.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler