Warmer Wednesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Continued cold, Lows 22-26.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 46-50.

THURSDAY: Brief wintry mix then mostly cloudy, Highs 40-44.

NEW YEARS DAY: Cloudy, breezy and mild with soaking rains, Highs 50-52.

SATURDAY: Brief showers then some clearing, Highs 45-49.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs near 40.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix, becoming breezy, Highs 40-42.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and not as cold, Highs 41-45.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

