Warmer Wednesday afternoon

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: Clouds look to return and not allow us to see the sun again. I know, its winter... It was a mild start to the day. We saw our high temperature this morning at 2 A.M. of 48 degrees and have fallen since thanks to a cold front sweeping through. This afternoon we will continue to drop to the mid 30s and it will be chilly overnight as well. There could be a stray flurry this afternoon and evening. Not much excitement is expected from the weather department, unless you count melting snow excitement. Winds will be a factor today, blowing from the west around 10-15 mph and gusting up to 25.