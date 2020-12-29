Warmer Wednesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Continued cold, Lows 22-26.
WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 46-50.
THURSDAY: Brief wintry mix then mostly cloudy, Highs 40-44.
NEW YEARS DAY: Cloudy, breezy and mild with soaking rains, Highs 50-52.
SATURDAY: Brief showers then some clearing, Highs 45-49.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs near 40.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix, becoming breezy, Highs 40-42.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and not as cold, Highs 41-45.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker