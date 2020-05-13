Warmer with showers Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with sprinkles by Dawn, Lows 43-47.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs near 70.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 75-79.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 72-76.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 73-77.

MONDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 66-70.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs 65-69.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 70.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker