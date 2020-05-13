Warmer with showers Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with sprinkles by Dawn, Lows 43-47.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs near 70.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 75-79.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 72-76.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 73-77.
MONDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 66-70.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs 65-69.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 70.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker