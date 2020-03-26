Warmer with sunshine for Thursday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Sun and cloud mix, nicer and warm, Highs 63-66.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain, some heavy showers, Lows 48-50.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers, still warm, Highs 61-64.

SATURDAY: Rounds of steady rain and thunderstorms possible, Highs 66-69.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with few rain showers, very warm, Highs 66-70.

MONDAY: Clouds linger, drier but cooler day, Highs 51-54.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable temperatures, Highs 52-54.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with stray showers, Highs 52-55.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman