We ended last week with cool temperatures and some cloud cover. Throughout the weekend, we saw things clear on out. So as we begin a new week we are going to pick up where the weekend left off. Expect to see early week sunshine with temperatures back up to and even above normal.

Monday: Mostly Sunny skies for your Monday. We’ll see some clouds for the morning and could see some around sunset. Otherwise expect to see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s.

Tuesday: Sunshine and warming temperatures continue. Mostly sunny with just a few clouds for your Tuesday. High temperatures will be sitting right around 70 degrees. Some areas will be in the lower 70’s with others in the upper 60’s. Overall a very pleasant first 2 days of the week.

Wednesday: As we move on into the middle of the week we see things begin to change. We keep our warmer temperatures. Expect to see our highs once again right around 70 degrees. Most areas will be in the upper 70’s, with others possibly breaking into the lower 70’s. Mostly Cloudy skies for your Wednesday. A couple spotty showers are possible for the late afternoon. But we will see a cold front carrying showers moving through after midnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Thursday: Showers and clouds, with cooling temperatures for your Thursday. Most of the rain will be for the morning hours. Expect to see the heaviest rain before sunrise, during the morning commute. Otherwise mostly cloud skies with a spotty afternoon shower and our high temperatures in the lower 60’s.

Friday: Some clouds and some sun for your Friday. Partly Cloudy skies will give way to sunshine by dinner time with our high temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s.

Saturday: Sunshine begins the up coming weekend. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures getting back into the 60’s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloud skies for your Sunday. A couple showers are possible throughout the day. Our high temperatures will be in the mid 60’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick