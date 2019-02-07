Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(FLOOD WARNING) until 1:15 AM Thursday for parts of Tyler and Pleasants in West Virginia. Also for parts of Washington counties in Ohio. Some of the creeks that are experiencing flooding include, but are not limited to Duck Creek, and the Little Muskingum River. Numerous

(FLOOD WATCH) until Thursday for the entire viewing area. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

The Muskingum river will rise above flood stage in Coshocton by tomorrow evening and continue to rise to near 16.3 feet by early Saturday morning. The river will fall below flood stage by early Monday morning.* Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flood waters begin to affect the Lake Park area along the Walhonding River and begins backwater flooding along Mill Creek north of Lake Park and along Route 83. Flood waters will begin to enter yards in low-lying areas along County Route 1A.

The Killbuck Creek Near Killbuck* until Monday afternoon.* At 10 PM the stage was 15.0 feet.* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.* The river will remain near 15.0 feet through Thursday and rise to near 15.6 feet by Friday evening. The river will fall below flood stage Monday morning.* At 15.0 feet...Several low lying roads in Holmes County including Township Roads 91 and 92, and County Roads 621 and 622 are flooded.* At 16.0 feet...Flooded roads in and near Killbuck include Water Street, County Road 621, State Route 60 south, as well as local low lying roads. Holmes county fairgrounds inundated.