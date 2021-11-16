We could see the warmest Nov 17th in the last 10 years tomorrow

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: The day started off rather grey and cloudy, but the sun was finally able to make its way out behind the thick cloud deck this afternoon. We will stay cloud free into the early evening hours, but a return of cloud coverage is expected ahead of a warm front. It really was a moral boost when the bright yellow orb made an appearance this afternoon. However, it did not really help in the temperatures department. We maxed out thermometers in the upper 40s so far today, which is pretty close to average for this time of year. The winds have not really been a factor either, so that means it feels like what the temperature is. As we head deeper into the overnight hours, clouds will continue to build in with a slightly chilly night expected. We will wake up to temps near 40 degrees. It will be an abnormally warm day tomorrow.

WEDNESDAY: This could be the warmest November 17th since 2015(high of 65 that day)! Let’s discuss cloud coverage before we get into temps. The day will start off mainly cloudy, but that does not mean we couldn’t see a few rays of sun or an opening of blue skies. Now for the main attraction, your temperatures. We are expected to max out thermometers in the mid 60s for the day time high as southerly flow brings in a warmer air mass, thanks to a warm-front. Winds will likely start to pickup in the afternoon hours as a cold front approaches. That will bring widespread rain and colder air by the weekend.

THURSDAY: Rain showers will return and be around for most of the day with a passing cold front. Temperatures will also be on a downwards trend throughout the day. We will max out thermometers in the mid 50s with temps dropping towards the mid 40s by the afternoon. Winds will also stay a bit breezy to begin the day. Colder air will return for the weekend.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and dry for now. This a good way to end the week! Temps will max out in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for your first half of the weekend. We should stay dry from any falling precip. High temps will be in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with an increasing chance for a few rain showers. High temperatures will hover in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Overcast and grey to begin the next work-week. We could see a few rain showers in the area. High temps in the upper 40s once again. Monday night into Tuesday morning, we could see a few falling flakes with colder air around. Winds will likely be breezy.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with colder air in the Ohio Valley. High temps struggle to get out of the lower 40s. The wind could be a bit breezy once again.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey