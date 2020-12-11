We saved the best day of the work week for last

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: Two weeks away from Christmas! We also saved the best weather day for the last day of the work week. If you thought yesterday was nice, you honestly may not need that jacket today! Partly cloudy skies and sunshine will stick around as we begin to think about what are we going to do this weekend. The day will start out with mostly sunny skies and then clouds will start to build in this evening ahead of a low pressure system. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 50s which is close to 15 degrees above average. Winds will be more noticeable today compared to yesterday, blowing from the south around 7-12 mph with gusts of 20mph possible.

SATURDAY: Our warm up will continue on into Saturday afternoon, but rain showers are expected to make an appearance to the Ohio Valley as a low-pressure system is forecast to sweep through. Our high temperature will be in the mid 50s. The cold front is expected to sweep through in the late afternoon and early evening hours, bringing us some sporadic rain showers. There could be an isolated shower in the morning with more prominent showers in the afternoon and evening.

SUNDAY: Early morning showers will taper off to cloudy conditions for your Sunday. Temperatures will hover around the mid 40s and will drop as we head into the afternoon as colder air starts to funnel into the region.

MONDAY: The next work week showcases some colder as well as a return to the mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy conditions continue on as well as the seasonable weather. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and temperate, with temperatures in the upper 30s. There is a chance that a weather maker swings through the northeast and we see some snow showers. Still too early to definitively say. This is something that I will continue to monitor into the next work week.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 30s.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey