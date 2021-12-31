We start the new year soggy with widespread rain

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Most of the day today has been rather quiet. Soak in the calmness from the weather as we move throughout New Year’s Eve because a very active weekend is expected. Mostly cloudy would best describe sky coverage for the day. Area’s south of I-70 had the only real threat for rain before the main course arrives tomorrow. High temperatures were mild as always, maxing out in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight, we will start to see rain showers move in with rising temperatures overnight. We will drop down to the lower 50s with temperatures rising to the mid 50s after midnight. Winds will also start to pickup and blow from the southwest around 10 mph with gusts of 25 possible.

SATURDAY: New Year’s Day. Widespread rain returns to kickoff the first day of 2022. The system will bring upwards of 1-2″ of rain fall with locally higher amount possible. Areas of the Ohio Valley are outlined in a slight risk for excessive rain. That is mainly for areas south of I-70. We also have a risk for severe weather. Area’s south of I-70 are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. The primary concerns look to up gusty winds at times with flooding being the major concern. Tyler and Wetzel Co are included in an Areal Flood Watch by the NWS offices. That means excess runoff could pose an impact to travel if roads begin to flood. Stay vigilant on flooded streets and roads and never drive through them. High temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with colder air expected to funnel in by the afternoon. We will max out thermometers shortly after midnight with much colder air funneling in by the afternoon hours. Temps will be in the mid 40s before dipping down into the mid 30s. We could see a few lingering showers early in the day with a changeover to wintry mix by the afternoon.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the beginning of the work-week, however we will finally get a true first dose of winter like air. High temperatures struggle to get out of the 30s. At least we will finally see a return of the bright yellow orb. High pressure will keep any chances for precip low over the next two days.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy for your Tuesday. Temperatures return to the mid 40s. We will stay dry and precip free for the day.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds are expected to return with a chance for patchy rain showers in the afternoon. High temps will be in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Another complex system could make its way back into the Ohio Valley. We will stay with cloudy skies with some rain possible early in the day and a changeover to snow likely. Temperatures will be down closer to average, in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cold with breezy winds making a return. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey