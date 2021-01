7-Day Forecast=

THURSDAY: A quiet day is expected as we inch our way closer to the weekend. Scattered snowflakes are possible as we head into the afternoon. Cloudy skies stick around, but we could filter in some brief pockets of sun. One thing to remember today is bundle up! It will be cold, our expected high temperature tops off around 27 degrees and the winds will make it feel a lot colder out. Winds will blow from the northwest around 10 mph and gusting up to 25 mph is possible. Do not leave pets outside for too long. It is just as cold for some of them as it is for you. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper teens and we could see some single digit wind chills to begin the day tomorrow.