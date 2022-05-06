Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Warning for portions of Ohio and West Virginia. The warning means we have dealt with a long duration of steady rain in a particular area.
Counties included in the warning are: Ohio, Marshall, and Wetzel in West Virginia as well as Belmont, Monroe, and Noble County in Ohio.
Ohio County EMA says be weather aware for flooding
This warning is in effect until 3 AM Saturday May 7th.
Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas are imminent or ongoing.
Radar estimates 1.5 – 2.5 inches of rain has fallen with an additional inch or more likely into the morning hours.