Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Warning for portions of Ohio and West Virginia. The warning means we have dealt with a long duration of steady rain in a particular area.

A current look at the weather headlines map

Counties included in the warning are: Ohio, Marshall, and Wetzel in West Virginia as well as Belmont, Monroe, and Noble County in Ohio.

Ohio County EMA says be weather aware for flooding

This warning is in effect until 3 AM Saturday May 7th.

Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas are imminent or ongoing.

Radar estimates 1.5 – 2.5 inches of rain has fallen with an additional inch or more likely into the morning hours.