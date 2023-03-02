Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Watch for Guernsey and Noble County Ohio.
The watch goes into effect early Friday morning and will expire early Saturday morning.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas. Typical prone to flooding regions could see ponding water, especially roadways.
For updated info About Friday’s rain event, click here!
Stay with StormTracker 7 for more updates.