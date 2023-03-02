Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Watch for Guernsey and Noble County Ohio.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Areal Flood Watch for Guernsey and Noble County until 1AM Saturday.

The watch goes into effect early Friday morning and will expire early Saturday morning.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas. Typical prone to flooding regions could see ponding water, especially roadways.

Stay with StormTracker 7 for more updates.