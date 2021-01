ATLANTA – JANUARY 29: A highway informational sign advises motorists to the dangerous driving conditions along Interstate 75-85 January 29, 2005 in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. Metro Atlanta and north Georgia awoke to treacherous roads, canceled activities and flights. At least three traffic deaths have been attributed to the icy conditions. (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images)

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Derek Stewart of the Barnesville Police Department is reporting many Belmont County roadways are iced over and slick.

There has been a light rain since 8:00 a.m.

Personnel are working in the Emergency Operations Center.

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department has not yet issued a road/driving advisory.

Icy road conditions are expected in the Ohio Valley throughout this morning and into early afternoon.

