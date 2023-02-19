WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the Ohio Valley for an elevated risk for fire hazards.

Due to the enhanced risk of wildfires, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a special weather statement outlining most of the Northern Panhandle, including portions of southeastern Ohio and southwestern Pennsylvania. This goes in effect from 12:11 p.m., on Sunday Feb. 19, until midnight.

An increase in wind speeds this afternoon mixed with low relative humidity in our atmosphere will create the perfect recipe for wildfires to easily spread. It is encouraged that you refrain from open fires, burn barrels, or controlled burns as they could easily become uncontained.

