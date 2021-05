Wheeling, WV – The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Tyler, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wood, and Wirt counties in WV and Washington county in Ohio.

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses can be expected. Other poor drainage areas will see puddled water.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.