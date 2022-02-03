Flash Flood Warning for portions of Ohio and West Virginia

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has just issued a Flash Flood Warning for portions of the area.

The region outline in yellow and within are under a Flash Flood Warning

Belmont, Monroe, Guernsey, Noble counties in Ohio as well as Tyler, Wetzel, Marshall, and Ohio counties in West Virginia are under the warning.

This warning is in effect until 7 AM EST Friday.

Creek’s gauges are reporting high water due to heavy rain and snowmelt along the creeks and streams across this area. Flooding is ongoing and is expected to begin or continue within this region.