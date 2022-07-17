Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia through Monday morning.

Flash Flood Watch for the WTRF viewing area.

Flooding will be possible due to excessive rainfall from showers and thunderstorms through the overnight hours. Rain totals will range around 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

Rain totals for the afternoon and ending Monday morning.

The center of low pressure will likely linger and bring more numerous thunderstorms to the area later this afternoon and evening.

A timed out look at Predictor.

Stay weather aware and prepared for the rest of your Sunday. Never drive through flooded streets or ponded water of any sorts. Turn around, don’t drown.