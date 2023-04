NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — An Areal Flood Warning has been issued for Noble County in Ohio from 9:30 p.m. Friday night until 12:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29.

The National Weather System in Pittsburgh advises that Southern Noble County (OH) around Duck Creek saw 1-1.5″ of rain that has caused the creek to rapidly rise, thus a Flood Warning is in effect.

Please use caution in this area. Turn around don’t drown.