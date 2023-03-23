Areal Flood Watch for Tyler County and parts of WV and Southern OH

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Watch for Southern Ohio and Western West Virginia.

Our first week of spring will end with wet weather returning to the Ohio Valley.

Multiple days of rain showers and even some thunderstorms with heavy rain is ahead.

Around two inches of rain is expected starting Thursday through Saturday afternoon.

Since the rain is over a three day period, flash flooding is a possibility.

However any storm that does occur could bring heavy downpours and gusty conditions.

Ponding on roadways and run off is likely through Saturday, with stream and creek levels likely to be up above normal.

Be sure to have an umbrella with you over the next few days and as always make sure to take it easy, slow down, and leave plenty of space between you and the cars around you.

The StormTracker 7 Weather Team will continue to monitor the incoming showers and rumbles of thunder, with updates all day on WTRF.com, Facebook, Twitter, and on Air.