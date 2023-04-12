WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has outlined Southeastern Ohio, The Northern Panhandle, and Southwestern Pennsylvania in an elevated risk for wildfire spreading.

Hazardous Weather Outlook for Ohio and West Virginia.

Breezy winds and low relative humidity values will create an elevated risk for wildfire spreading this afternoon and evening.

Exercise caution if you have to handle any ignition sources (cigarettes, matches, machinery) that could spark and cause a fire to start.

Remember the restricted times for burning in our surrounding states:

Ohio: 6AM – 6PM

West Virginia: 7AM – 5PM

Conditions will improve as we head into the late stages of the week.