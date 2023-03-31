Wheeling W VA. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has upgraded our region to a High Wind Warning for Saturday.
The warning goes into effect at 8 AM Saturday and will expire at 8 PM Saturday
All West Virginia and Ohio Counties are included within the warning.
WInds are projected to blow sustained at 20-30 mph with gusts exceeding 60+mph possible during the late morning and early afternoon hours.
Damaging winds will likely blow down trees and power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.