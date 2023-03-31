Wheeling W VA. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has upgraded our region to a High Wind Warning for Saturday.

High Wind Warning outlining all of the WTRF DMA.

The warning goes into effect at 8 AM Saturday and will expire at 8 PM Saturday

All West Virginia and Ohio Counties are included within the warning.

WInds are projected to blow sustained at 20-30 mph with gusts exceeding 60+mph possible during the late morning and early afternoon hours.

Wind speeds and gusts over the 24 hours for the Ohio Valley.

Damaging winds will likely blow down trees and power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.