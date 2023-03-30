Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) — The National Weather Service has outlined the West Virginia portion of the viewing area in a High Wind Watch. The watch goes into effect Saturday morning and will expire Saturday evening.

Counties included: Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler County within West Virginia.

High Wind Watch for most West Virginia Counties.

Windy conditions are expected to move into the region Friday night through Saturday afternoon, blowing sustained at 20-30 mph with gusts exceeding 55+ mph possible.

Predictor wind gust potential for Saturday afternoon.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, meaning power outages are possible.