Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) — The National Weather Service has outlined the West Virginia portion of the viewing area in a High Wind Watch. The watch goes into effect Saturday morning and will expire Saturday evening.
Counties included: Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler County within West Virginia.
Windy conditions are expected to move into the region Friday night through Saturday afternoon, blowing sustained at 20-30 mph with gusts exceeding 55+ mph possible.
Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, meaning power outages are possible.