Latest Winter Weather Advisory

(WTRF) – Low pressure along the Gulf Coast will head into the coastal Carolinas. Periods of light snow will develop by Midnight Wednesday in the Ohio Valley and then continue into the lunch-hour on Thursday.



A quick one to three inches of snow could blanket much of southeast Ohio, the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia and our counties in western Pennsylvania.



Thermometers should stay below freezing for much of Thursday. Expect slippery spots to develop by Midnight Wednesday into mid Thursday morning.



Snow emergencies maybe issued in Monroe and Belmont counties Thursday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.



