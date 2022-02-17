GUERNSEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Due to high water and flood debris, Sheriff Jeffrey Paden has issued a Level 2 Road Emergency for Guernsey County.

The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Warning for most of the counties in Southeastern Ohio, including Guernsey County.

The National Weather Service says impacts include flooding over rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.