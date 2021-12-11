National Weather Service issues wind advisory and hazardous weather outlook for tri-state area

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —
The NWS in Pittsburgh has issued a wind advisory and Hazardous Weather Outlook from 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon until midnight tonight.
West winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio and northern and the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. The NWS has also issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook warning for east central Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and northern West Virginia. In addition to the wind advisory in this area, an isolated severe thunderstorm with gusts to 60 mph is possible during the afternoon. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the for more information about the warnings, and stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates.