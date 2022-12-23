EASTERN OHIO – More than 90 Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews are battling wind, snow, and frigid temperatures throughout Central Ohio.

Roads are snow covered and high wind is blowing snow and limiting progress

ODOT crews are using beet juice and other liquid deicers in addition to salt to cut through the ice and snow; however, single digit temperatures make it less effective

Air and pavement temperatures continue to drop creating very slick roadways

Winter weather is expected to continue today and overnight, so ODOT crews will work around the clock plowing and salting interstates, state, and U.S. routes

Drivers should avoid travel, if possible. If travel is essential, plan on plenty of extra time to take it slow and give the plows room to work

