Ohio and West Virginia Winter Storm Warning issued for most of the Ohio Valley

Wheeling, WV (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has upgraded most of our region to a Winter Storm Warning.

This goes into effect at 4 AM Thursday and will expire at 10 AM Friday.

Mixed precipitation is expected across most of the Northern Panhandle of WV, Southeastern Ohio, and Southwestern PA.

Accumulating ice is probable with hazardous travel most likely Thursday evening into the early morning hours of Friday. Ice totals will likely lie between one tenth to three tenths of an inch.

Snow activity will gradually evolve into Friday morning. Snow totals less than three inches are likely across the I 70 corridor with higher amounts to the north and west.

If traveling, prepare a winter weather kit that contains: excess food, water, prescriptions, a flashlight, and a wireless charges.

Continue to follow WTRF and The StormTracker7 Weather Team as we continue to track this system.