WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Ohio Valley and surrounding region.

All of our area is outlined within the advisory which goes into effect at 10 PM Friday and expires 1 AM Sunday.

Winds will blow sustained around 20-30 with gusts exceeding 50 mph a possibility.

Loose and unsecured items could be blown around.

Power outages are also a concern due to the robust winds and saturated soils.

Take time and make sure your emergency kit is up to date and have a fully charged cell phone/electronic now before the winds pick up Saturday morning.