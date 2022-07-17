Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our region in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale.
The primary concerns will be damaging wind gusts as well as an isolated instance for large hail. Flash flooding is also a concern due to saturated ground and storms moving through the same area.
There is a prolonged time period we could see the precipitation, with rain totals likely around 1-2 inches into Monday morning.
Stay weather aware and prepared as we head into the afternoon and evening hours.