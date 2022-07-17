Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our region in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale.

Severe Weather Outlook for the Ohio Valley through Monday morning.

The primary concerns will be damaging wind gusts as well as an isolated instance for large hail. Flash flooding is also a concern due to saturated ground and storms moving through the same area.

A 2 out of 5 risk for flash flooding today.

There is a prolonged time period we could see the precipitation, with rain totals likely around 1-2 inches into Monday morning.

Rain totals through Monday morning.

Stay weather aware and prepared as we head into the afternoon and evening hours.