Several Ohio counties under snow emergencies for poor road conditions

SOUTHEASTERN OHIO (WTRF) Roads in southeastern Ohio are snow covered and slippery this Christmas morning.

Area sheriffs’ offices have issued the following advisories:

Belmont County – Level 1

Monroe County – Level 2

Noble County – Level 2

Jefferson County – has not yet issued an advisory

Harrison County – does not issue advisories

Snow Emergency Classifications

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

To view the state’s weather-related road closures and restrictions, visit the Ohio Department of Transportation’s traffic website at www.ohgo.com.

Pursuant of Ohio Attorney General Opinion 86-023, the sheriff of a county may declare a snow emergency and temporarily close county and township roads within his jurisdiction for the preservation of the public peace. Attorney General Opinion 97-015 allows the sheriff to close state and municipal roads.