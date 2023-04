OHIO (WTRF) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Guernsey, Coshocton, Muskingum, southwest Tuscarawas and northern Noble Counties in Ohio.

Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph.

Damage to trees and power lines is possible, resulting in some power outages.

The NWS suggests you move to an interior room or the lowest floor of a building.

