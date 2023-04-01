WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center, in collaboration with the National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh, has extended a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for our area.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Ohio Valley.

The watch is under effect and will expire at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Counties included with the watch are: Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Jefferson, Harrison, Belmont, and Guernsey.

Satellite imagery showcases clearing skies. Although it is nice to see sunshine, this heats up the atmosphere and provides fuel to any thunderstorms that fire up within this area.

Satellite imagery showcasing clear skies within our area.

Be mindful of discrete showers and storms that could bring damaging wind gusts embedded with thunderstorm activity.

The region is already outlined in a High Wind Warning, where winds will blow sustained at 20-30 mph with gusts exceeding 60 mph possible.