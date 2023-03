Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center out of Norman Oklahoma for the surrounding Ohio Valley.

A watch means the ingredients are in place for a severe thunderstorm to develop.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch outlining the Ohio Valley.

The watch is now in effect and is set to expire at 8 p.m. Saturday.