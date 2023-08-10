WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The threat for showers and storms return to the Ohio Valley Saturday afternoon and evening, but a few severe storms cannot be ruled out.

Severe Weather Outlook for Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined portions of Ohio in a Slight Risk for severe weather and The Northern Panhandle of West Virginia in a Marginal Risk. Slight is a two out of five and Marginal is one out of five.

Severe weather threats for Saturday.

Primary concerns tend to be breezy winds and downpours.

An afternoon look at Predictor.

Scattered showers and storms will start to move towards dinnertime, but trend to be widely scattered.

This is a developing situation and trends will be monitored as we approach the weekend.