Wheeling, W. VA. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined portions of our viewing area in an elevated risk for severe weather for Wednesday evening.

Our southern counties included are: Belmont, Guernsey, Noble, Monroe, Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler. These areas are outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale.

There is a sliver of a Marginal Risk or one out of five that sneaks in Ohio county.

A look at the SPC Severe Weather Outlook.

The timeframe for potential weather in our area is between 5 – 11 PM. Shower activity will likely be widespread and stick around into the early morning hours of Thursday.

Primary concerns include gusty winds and torrential downpours. A few instances of small hail are possible.