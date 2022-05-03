A tornado watch is in effect Tuesday afternoon and evening from 2:25 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Primary threats include the possibility of tornados, the possibility of scattered damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph, and the possibility of scattered large hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter.

Tornado watch for the following counties in West Virginia include:

Brooke, Doddridge, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Monongalia, Ohio, Pleasants, Ritchie, Tyler, Wetzel, Wirt, Wood

Tornado watch for the following counties in Ohio include:

Adams, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Butler, Carroll, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Columbiana, Coshocton, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Gallia, Greene, Guernsey, Hamilton, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Knox, Lawrence, Licking, Madison, Marion, Meigs, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Morrow, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Preble, Ross, Scioto, Tuscarawas, Union, Vinton, Warren, Washington.