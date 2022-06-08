Tornado Watch for Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch until 1:00 am for the following counties in Ohio: Belmont, Guernsey, Monroe, Noble. Following counties in West Virginia: Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Tyler and Wetzel.

This means conditions are becoming more favorable for tornado development over the next few hours. Take the time now to make sure you have a plan in place and a safe place incase severe storms do roll through. Make sure you have a way via cell phone or radio to receive any warnings throughout the evening.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick