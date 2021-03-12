West Virginia Tornado Drill Scheduled for Tuesday

Wheeling, WV (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in coordinate with the state’s emergency management office has scheduled the West Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill to take place on Tuesday, March 16 at 11:00 AM EDT.

Remember, this is just a drill but this is a great opportunity to practice and talk about having a tornado safety plan in place for your household, school, and work environment.

Last year alone, the Mountain State had three tornado warnings.

You never want to be unprepared for one of the weather’s deadliest phenomena.

One tip to think about when planning ahead for a possible tornado is to know the difference between a watch and a warning.

Find a room that is enclosed with the most wall space (central portion of your house) if you do not have a basement.

Avoid windows and protect your head and neck with your arms.

Other ways to stay informed include signing up for your community’s county alert system, having a NOAA weather radio to provide you with updates and follow weather reports from your local meteorologists.