WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Wind Advisory for most of south central Ohio & southern portions of the West Virginia Panhandle, to include Tyler County, Harrison County, and all West Virginia counties to the south.

Predictor Wind Gust Model Estimates

The Wind Advisory set by the NWS Pittsburgh goes into effect at 1 p.m. on Monday, and expires 1 a.m. EST on Tuesday morning.

Predictor Satellite & Radar

IMPACTS

Winds are likely to be sustained between 20 and 30 mph, with peak winds as high as 45 mph.

Gusty winds could blow around loose debris or unsecured objects.

Trees or branches falling are not out of the realm of possibility while sustaining these excessive wind speeds.

It is encouraged to have fresh water, batteries, and candles on standby as power outages may be possible.

Click here for more details on Monday’s weather system.