Winter Weather Advisory continues for the Ohio Valley

The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Weather Advisory for most of the Northern Panhandle and Southeastern Ohio until 6 A.M. Tuesday.

Additional snow accumulations can total around 2-4 inches through tomorrow morning. There could be some patchy wintry mix/freezing rain into the southern extent of the viewing area.

Travel conditions can be difficult due to the rain/wintry mix that fell yesterday freezing over. A thin layer of ice has been reported on car windshields and untreated surfaces. Take caution and remember to slow down as you head out and about.

