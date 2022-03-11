Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has updated the winter weather headlines for our region to a Winter Weather Advisory. This goes into effect at 10 PM Friday night and expires at 12 PM Saturday.

Precipitation will likely start later this evening as rain and wintry mix then fully changeover to snow after midnight. The most intense pockets of snow will likely fall from midnight to 7 AM Saturday morning. Snow should start to wrap up closer to lunchtime with a few lingering showers off and on into the afternoon.

Driving conditions will be hazardous due to blowing snow and high snowfall rates. Wind gusts will likely approach 35 mph tomorrow morning.

It will feel colder when we account for the winds as wind chill factors for most of the day will be in the teens if not single digits.

