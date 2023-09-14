WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Are you heading down to Morgantown to watch the old Backyard Brawl as WVU plays host to Pitt in the renewal of Big East foes at Milan Pushkar Stadium? Well you will probably want to know what the weather will be before you make the trip up?

Saturday:

Tailgating lots around the stadium will open at 7 AM. Weather conditions will be cool and crisp in Morgantown, ranging in the upper 40s. Temperatures will gradually warm up through lunch and into the afternoon back towards the middle 70s.

Temperature trend for Saturday.

Sky coverage will be mostly sunny and dry thanks to broad high pressure in control. Closer to kickoff, an increasing cloud deck will roll into Northern West Virginia.

Gametime Forecast:

Gametime temperatures for the WVU/PITT football game.

Conditions will start to cool off once the sunsets, so keep a jacket with you as you head into the stadium. Winds will not be much of a factor for the day either.