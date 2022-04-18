(7 Day Forecast)
Monday: Rain and snow showers. The bulk of the snow should stay North of our area, but we will likely see a few flakes mixing in this afternoon. Little to no accumulation is expected on roads as the ground will be just a little bit too warm. Cloudy with a high of 42 degrees.
Tuesday: Scattered rain and snow showers, much less than Monday. Breezy with a high of 44.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high of 58.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some rain showers in the morning. High of 64.
Earth Day: Partly cloudy ,high of 71.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 78.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 79.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler