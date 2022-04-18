(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Rain and snow showers. The bulk of the snow should stay North of our area, but we will likely see a few flakes mixing in this afternoon. Little to no accumulation is expected on roads as the ground will be just a little bit too warm. Cloudy with a high of 42 degrees.

Tuesday: Scattered rain and snow showers, much less than Monday. Breezy with a high of 44.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high of 58.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some rain showers in the morning. High of 64.

Earth Day: Partly cloudy ,high of 71.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 78.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 79.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler