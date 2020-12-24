A white Christmas is on the way

(7-Day Forecast)

Thursday: Rain transitioning to snow around 4-7pm depending on your area. Expected snowfall is 3-6 inches depending on where you live, higher elevations receiving the most. The transition from rain to snow will be quick as temps will plunge behind the cold front. Road conditions will be slick due to the rain, snow, and rapidly decreasing temps. High of 54 will be reached in the first half of the day under overcast conditions.

Christmas Day: Some snow showers for the first part of the day. Otherwise, bitter cold conditions with feels-like temps in the single digits and mostly cloudy conditions. Road conditions will likely be slick.

Saturday: Mostly clear, high of 26.

Sunday: Partly sunny, high of 42.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mix, high of 39.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high of 30.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 37.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler