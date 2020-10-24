Aaron’s Evening Forecast

(7-Day Forecast)

Sunday: Feeling a lot more seasonal with a high temperature of 51. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy with showers beginning in the evening hours are carrying over into Monday.

Monday: It will be a bothersome day with sprinkles on and off throughout the day. It will begin to pit up more into the evening and overnight hours. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy. High temperature of 58.

Tuesday: Rain to start off the day, but it will not last the entirety of Tuesday. As the day progresses, the rain will taper off leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. High temperature of 54.

Wednesday: Hump day is shaping out to be the one of the best days of the week ahead. Partly sunny conditions with a high temperature of 59.

Thursday: Starting off the day similarly to Wednesday as clouds build. This afternoon/evening rain will move into the forecast. High temperature of 54.

Friday: Rain to begin the day but looking better as the day progresses. Rain will clear out and leave us will mostly cloudy conditions. High temperature of 53.

Saturday: Halloween should be a nice day with mostly clear skies and a high temperature of 59.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler