Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
26°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Sen. Sherrod Brown says “sooner the better” to addressing COVID-19
Video
I-70 Westbound lane and ramp closures expected all week starting Monday
Video
Ohio Valley Media Day Blood Drive to start Monday
Video
Growing number of GOP senators oppose impeachment trial
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Yankees get Jameson Taillon from Pirates for 4 prospects
Top Stories
No. 14 West Virginia hosts No. 12 Texas Tech in crucial clash
Liddell helps No. 15 Ohio State beat No. 10 Wisconsin 74-62
McBride, Bridges help No. 14 West Virginia beat K-State
How much do tickets to Super Bowl LV in Tampa cost right now?
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Souper Bowl Of Caring
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
Super January
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Weather News
Posted:
Jan 24, 2021 / 06:26 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 24, 2021 / 06:27 PM EST
Weather Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Sen. Sherrod Brown says “sooner the better” to addressing COVID-19
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Meet Kamala, the dog with no nose rescued after inauguration
Video
Investigation underway after man died hours after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Video
New proposal for additional antlerless deer licenses awaiting final decision from PA Game Commission
Video
Coronavirus in WV: 23 deaths and 555 new cases
Video
Harrison County Health Dept. offers survey to schedule COVID vaccines
Video
Teen recounts attempt on his life during Grindr date
Video
Authorities recover body of woman swept away by landslide
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
TOUR: One-room schoolhouse renovated into home hits market in Indiana
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Sen. Sherrod Brown says “sooner the better” to addressing COVID-19
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Meet Kamala, the dog with no nose rescued after inauguration
Video
Investigation underway after man died hours after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Video
New proposal for additional antlerless deer licenses awaiting final decision from PA Game Commission
Video
Coronavirus in WV: 23 deaths and 555 new cases
Video
Trending Stories
I-70 Westbound lane and ramp closures expected all week starting Monday
Video
Ohio Valley Media Day Blood Drive to start Monday
Video
Growing number of GOP senators oppose impeachment trial
Meet Kamala, the dog with no nose rescued after inauguration
Video
WV Attorney General offers security tips with technology gifts
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News