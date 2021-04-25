Aaron’s Evening Forecast

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
As suicide numbers rise, Jerry’s Walk is reminding people they are not alone
Video
Locals can’t wait for the Wellsburg bridge float tomorrow!
Video
New Zealand band plays to 50,000 fans, as much of the world is still locked down
Video
Death toll in fire at Iraqi COVID-19 hospital surpasses 80
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
Polanco homers among 3 hits, Pittsburgh beats Minnesota 6-2
Top Stories
Wheeling Park Wrestling Team Makes History
Pirates look to continue road success against Twins
Wheeling Central Named Class AAA Region 1 Section 1 Champions
Perez, Cahill lead Pirates over Twins 6-2
Weather
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Events Canceled Near Me
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Basketball Challenge Contest
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Weather News
Posted:
Apr 25, 2021 / 06:56 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 25, 2021 / 06:56 PM EDT
Countdown To The Draft
April 29 2021 08:00 pm
Weather Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Another cold night means another Freeze Warning for the Ohio Valley
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
New Zealand band plays to 50,000 fans, as much of the world is still locked down
Video
18-year-old man charged in the murder of 7-year-old girl Jaslyn Adams
Video
From calls for police reform in Ohio to the continued fight against COVID: Check out last week’s top headlines
Video
See inside the $80 million ‘Crystal Palace’ for sale in Missouri
Video
Coronavirus in W.Va.: four deaths and 314 new cases
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
What a proposal! Teacher creates viral sensation asking students to be in her wedding
Video
Chance meeting on a bus leads to Liberty students discovering they once lived together in Chinese orphanage
Video
Video shows woman harassing 4 Black soldiers at Virginia IHOP restaurant
Coronavirus in W.Va.: four deaths and 375 new cases
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
New Zealand band plays to 50,000 fans, as much of the world is still locked down
Video
18-year-old man charged in the murder of 7-year-old girl Jaslyn Adams
Video
From calls for police reform in Ohio to the continued fight against COVID: Check out last week’s top headlines
Video
See inside the $80 million ‘Crystal Palace’ for sale in Missouri
Video
Coronavirus in W.Va.: four deaths and 314 new cases
Video
Trending Stories
As suicide numbers rise, Jerry’s Walk is reminding people they are not alone
Video
Locals can’t wait for the Wellsburg bridge float tomorrow!
Video
W.Va. continues to have a high rate of gambling addiction
Video
An Oscars unlike any other to get underway Sunday
New Zealand band plays to 50,000 fans, as much of the world is still locked down
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News